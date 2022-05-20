ED Lodges Money Laundering Case Against the Businessman Raj Kundra

Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the production and circulation of pornography films.

According to ED sources, Kundra had formed a company named Arms Prime Media Limited in February 2019 and developed an app named ‘Hotshots’. Hotshots app was later sold to a UK-based company Kenrin.

The CEO of Kenrin, a UK-based company, is Pradeep Bakshi, Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law.

For the maintenance of the Hotshots app, Kundra’s company Viaan Industries had tied up with Kenrin.

Transaction of crores of rupees was made to 13 bank accounts of Viaan, sources said.

Sources further said that the Hotshots app was actually a platform for porn movies, which were made in India and uploaded on the Hotshots app to offer subscriptions. The amount of money earned through the subscribers was transacted in the name of Kundra’s company Viaan Industries.

Last year, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police accused him of making pornography films and distributing them through mobile and had filed a charge sheet and arrested him.

The 46-year-old businessman was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The ED is expected to summon Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra for further investigation in the case.