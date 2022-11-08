EA Experimental Film Festival brings together eclectic cinemas to city, here’s what to expect

To cater for the cinephiles of the city with a delightful cinematic experience, the Kolkata Centre for Creativity is all set for the EA Experimental Film Festival 2022. The 5-days long festival scheduled from November 9 to November 13 will screen an eclectic range of avant-garde films across categories.

An initiative by Emami Art, the film festival in its debut year will present out-of-the-box films that redefine the language of cinema, spanning narrative, aesthetic, and technological domains. A part of the EA Locus in Focus, it aims to bridge the gap between central and peripheral practises in contemporary art and attempts to create an intimate network between the local makers and the audience.

The film festival will consist of a competitive category of films, 3 curated sections and 2 special screenings to be held over the 5- day period. In addition, it will also host talk sessions by industry experts.

Selected by a panel of eminent jury, fifteen films from east and north-east India would be screened in the Competitive Category. Furthermore, the curated sections would feature noteworthy works in the experimental genre. Alongside the screenings, the sections are designed to create a discursive space that will spur new riveting conversations around the topics. An exhibition with absorbing insights into filmmaking would also be held onsite at the Emami Art Kolkata.

Speaking about the film festival, Richa Agarwal, CEO of Emami Art shared, “It will not only present a wonderful selection of uniquely selected films but will open up a novel space for viewers to interact and engage with films from multiple perspectives, especially in relation to the broader context of visual arts. I welcome you all to this grand celebration of avant-garde films that will keep you yearning for more.”

The lineup of films for the special screening includes- Chitrasutram (104 mins) by Vipin Vijay and Across the Burning Track (25 mins) by Moinak Biswas. The festival will run for 5 days commencing on November 9, 2.30 pm onwards at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Anandapur.