Drishyam Play’s track Saawan Bairi marks directorial debut of Vanikki Tyagi

Music label Drishyam Play is all set to bring you another melodious love song with ‘Saawan Bairi’ sung by Priya Mallick & Durgesh R Rajbhatt. Interestingly, singer, actor, and producer Vanikki Tyagi who is known for her successful covers has directed the track, the first in her professional career.

Penned by Saaveri Verma and composed by Prashant Satose, ‘Saawan Bairi’ starring actors Priya Yadav and Anuj Rampal, takes audiences through the long wait to be reunited in love, and the lengths one goes to in the name of love.

Says producer Manish Mundra, “Saawan Bairi is a beautiful song with a haunting melody, and even more beautiful is the story of the track and the priceless moments Vanikki Tyagi has managed to capture, in this her first directorial foray.”

Says Vanikki Tyagi, who turns director with ‘Saawan Bairi’, “When I first heard the track I could already envision how I wanted it to unfold on screen. ‘Saawan Bairi’ is all about the lengths one goes to in love and how love gives you the confidence to step out of your comfort zone. I’m grateful to Drishyam Play for giving me this opportunity and this track will always be special to me.”