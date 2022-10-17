Dr Shriram Nene wrote a heartfelt note for wife Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene wrote a heartfelt note for his wife on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Dr Nene took it to his social media and shared a beautiful throwback picture with a lovely caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

He began the note with a quote by Aristotle, which read “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.”

He continued as, “Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, my soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together. Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much babe!”

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene, who was a US based cardiovascular surgeon, on 17th October 1999.

Currently, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit can be seen judging a popular dance show.