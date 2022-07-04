Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy with ‘Kaali’ poster

Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy with ‘Kaali’ poster

However, now the director has courted controversy after she tweeted a poster of her recent documentary in which the Goddess Kaali is shown smoking.

SNS | New Delhi | July 4, 2022 2:00 pm

Leena Manimekalai

Leena Manimekalai

Film-maker Leena Manimekalai recently launched her film ‘Kaali’ at  Toronto’s Aga Khan Museum as part of Rhythms of Canada. However, now the director has courted controversy after she tweeted a poster of her recent documentary in which the Goddess Kaali is shown smoking.

Check out the poster:

The Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker posted on Sunday which shows a woman dressed as the Hindu goddess smoking a cigarette. In the background, the rainbow flag, symbolizing the LGBT community can also be seen.

Leena captioned the post: “Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film – today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”.

Leena Manimekalai has drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kali as the poster has sparked outrage among the netizens. They are slamming the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments with the depiction of the goddess ‘Kaali’.

In India, Kali is considered a source of power and symbolizes the victory of good over evil and is considered sacred by Hindus after this poster netizens demanded strict action against her, and the hashtag ‘#ArrestLeenaManimekal’ is trending on Twitter.

Check out here:

After receiving flak on social media, Leena has restricted comments on her Instagram.

She took to Twitter to post in Tamil: “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don’t put the hashtag “arrest Leena Manimekalai” but put the hashtag “love you Leena manimekalai”.

Several films and shows have in the past gotten into trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’ faced Twitterati’s ire for purportedly promoting ‘Hinduphobic’ content in the movie.

In 2021, Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series ‘Taandav’ raked up a row for allegedly creating a possibility of religious tension by portraying Hindu Gods in a bad light.

(With Inputs from ANI)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Tamil actor Vijay Antony reveals release date for his next film