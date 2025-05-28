Diljit Dosanjh turns ₹30,000 coffee tasting into a viral comedy show

Diljit Dosanjh, the king of sass, swag, and side-splitting reels, is back at it — this time with a coffee that costs more than your monthly rent.

The actor-singer recently took a detour in London, not for a concert or a red carpet appearance, but to sip on what he calls the “most expensive coffee of his life.”

Price tag? A jaw-dropping ₹30,000. And yes, of course, he documented the entire coffee saga for his fans — in full Punjabi glory.

The Instagram reel begins with Diljit Dosanjh stepping out of a luxury car, looking like he’s about to attend a coffee tasting ritual, not less than a spiritual awakening.

“Today, I am here for the most expensive coffee in London,” he announces with mock seriousness. “Japan Typica coffee — costs around ₹31,000 in India.”

He rolls into the café with the swagger of someone ordering gold on toast, and watches, half amused, half confused, as baristas meticulously measure and pour his liquid gold.

But the real magic begins after the first sip. “Pheeki hai… saath main laddoo, boondi bhi le aao,” he deadpans, immediately craving something sweet to go with the high-end bitterness.

“Itni mehngi coffee hai, kuchh toh milna chahiye saath!” (It’s such an expensive coffee, at least give me something with it!) He even jokes that for the same amount, he could’ve attended an Indian wedding — food, drinks, and a dance floor included.

Fans, as always, were in stitches. One user commented, “Your commentary… Meaning of real reels!” while another did the math: “Each sip = ₹10,000. Epic.”

The comments section turned into a laugh fest.

Apart from giving us top-tier comedy, the reel also gave us a slice of the superstar’s relatability. Yes, he’s the same guy who walked the Met Gala carpet not too long ago, but he’s also the guy who reacts to bland coffee like most of us would — with sarcasm and snack cravings.

On the professional front, Diljit is keeping busy. He’s all set to appear in ‘Border 2’, a much-anticipated sequel that has fans buzzing. Though he was initially roped in for the ‘No Entry’ sequel as well, scheduling conflicts forced him to opt out.