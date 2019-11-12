As the world celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, popularly called Guru Nanak Jayanti, on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to fans at the festival.

Amitabh Bachchan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hema Malini, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh shared heartfelt posts and messages on social media.

The Senior Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to share a series of photographs and wrote, ” T 3546 – Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji .. ”

Yo Yo Honey Singh also shared on Twitter, “By conquering your mind you conquer the world.Guru Nanak Dev Ji Celebrating the teachings and blessings of #gurunankdev wish you all a happy #gurupurab.”

T 3546 – Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gPkgOupdBM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2019

Actor turned politician Hema Malini wished her fans by sharing a message on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on social media.

“Guru Nanak ji’s teachings reach out to all mankind in a simple, yet telling manner.His message of ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo & Wand Chhako’, which means: Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy”is timeless, she wrote.

Taapsee Pannu took to her official Twitter handle to share a message in Punjabi on this auspicious occasion.

ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆ

ਮਿੱਟੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਜੱਗ ਚਾਨਣ ਹੋਇਆ

ਜਿਉ ਕਰ ਸੂਰਜ ਨਿਕਲਿਆ

ਤਾਰੇ ਛਿਪੇ ਅੰਧੇਰ ਪਲੋਇਆ ਆਪ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਆਪ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ

ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਪੂਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆ ਹੋਣ! 🙏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 12, 2019

Diljit Dosanjh shared a video on his official Instagram handle with a caption that read, “You are the true Father and every being of this world is your offspring…Nanak is the primal beginning, beyond the time and Nanak is present throughout all the Yuggas.”