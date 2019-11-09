After Ranveer Singh put out a ‘wedding season’ post on social media, the Gully Boy actor was spotted attending a wedding in Delhi recently. This time, however, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone inaugurated the wedding season by attending a friend’s wedding in Bengaluru.

Pictures from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.

Deepika was also accompanied by Ranveer to attend her friend Urvashi Keswani’s wedding on Friday.

The Piku actress is seen in an ornate black and golden Sabyasachi lehenga, posing with the bride. Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen in a traditional outfit entertaining his guests with his rap songs on stage.

Videos from Deepika’s dance performance and Ranveer’s rapping are going viral on social media.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer have currently shot for their fifth film together. Titled ’83, this Kabir Khan directorial is touted to be the biggest sports film from the film industry, will see Ranveer essay the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey, in which she will portray the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

She has also been roped in to play the role of Draupadi in a retelling of the Hindu epic, Mahabharata.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant,” Deepika said in a statement.