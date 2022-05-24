Alia Bhatt’s first production, ‘Darlings’, will be available on Netflix

‘Darlings’, Alia Bhatt’s first production, has chosen the digital path to release. The film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in addition to Alia, will be released on Netflix soon.

Today, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress released a video of the film’s ensemble hushedly discussing Darlings’ upcoming Netflix release.

The film’s lead actors are Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Vishal Bhardwaj composed the music for the film, and Gulzar wrote the lyrics. The plot centers around a mother-daughter relationship. Shefali will play Alia’s mother in the film. This is Alia’s first production project. The film is set to debut on Netflix in 2022.

Alia Bhatt posted the announcement video on her Social Media account with the message, “Hello, sweethearts. I’d like to tell you something important, but the network is down here. Hello..hello? Darlings DarlingsOnNetflix.”

