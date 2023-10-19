Dark secrets ~ A painful past and a hopeful future

In a world where entertainment often serves as a mirror reflecting the complexities of society, the emergence of thought-provoking content has the potential to spark important conversations. In this context, Sampurna, a recent addition to the digital media landscape, takes a bold and unflinching look at two deeply sensitive and pressing issues: marital rape and sexual offenses against children.

Society has long grappled with the need to address these harrowing yet pervasive problems, and filmmakers have increasingly begun to utilise the medium of web series to shed light on these dark corners of human experience. Sampurna, helmed by a talented and committed team, boldly steps into this uncharted territory, aiming to ignite discourse, chal- lenge prevailing attitudes, and foster a deeper understanding of the issues that haunt countless lives behind closed doors.

Breaking the silence

Sampurna is not your typical web series. It does not shy away from the uncomfortable or the distressing. Instead, it embraces the responsibility of using its storytelling prowess to challenge societal norms and amplify the voices of those who have long been silenced. The series strikes a chord right from the beginning, tackling the complex subjects of marital rape and child sex- ual offenses with a depth and nuance that has rarely been seen on screen.

The second season of Sampurna delves into a gripping legal battle that unfolds between Nandini (portrayed by Rajnandini Paul), a newly-wed bride, and her sister-in-law Sam- purna (played by Sohini Sarkar).

With unwavering determination, this dynamic duo embarks on a mission to seek justice for Nandini, fer- vently pursuing accountability for her husband, Raktim (brought to life by Anubhav Kanjilal). Their crusade centers on the grave issue of domestic violence, with a specific focus on the harrowing crime of marital rape.

Their relentless pursuit of justice forms the emo- tional core of the series, a poignant narrative thread that underscores the critical need for legal redress in cases of domestic abuse.

As the legal proceedings reach a critical juncture, the series introduces the character of renowned Supreme Court advocate Hirak Lahiri (depicted by Kaushik Sen), who is grant- ed permission to join the case.

Lahiri’s legal prowess secures victory, an outcome celebrated by many, yet one person remains haunted by a deeply unsettling past and that is Sampurna.

Her character is gradually unveiled, revealing a haunting history of childhood molestation involving Lahiri, who, as her maternal uncle, was the perpetrator.

As Lahiri attempts to make conversation with Sampurna, his efforts prove futile.

The series takes a deep dive into the subsequent chapters of Sampurna’s life, as she becomes determined to protect her young niece from the clutches of her abusive uncle while seeking personal retribution.

Stirring emotions and inspiring action Sampurna season 2 offers viewers an intricate exploration of complex family dynamics, weaving together a tapestry of emo- tions, legal intricacies and a haunting backstory. The narrative takes a daring approach by addressing the often-overlooked issue of child sexual abuse within familial relationships, shed- ding light on the lasting trauma and enduring pain experienced by survivors. The performances by the cast, particularly Sohini Sarkar and Kaushik Sen, are exemplary, breathing life into characters haunted by their shared past.

The series director Sayantan Ghosal has exhibited a profound understanding of the subject matter, ensuring that it is portrayed with the utmost sensitivity and respect.

The series boasts an exceptional team that has poured their hearts and souls into this project.

“Sampurn a is not for the faint of heart, as it delves into the darkest corners of human experience. It skillfully navigates the delicate balance between unveiling the horror of child sexual abuse and the emotional turmoil of the survivors. Viewers a re left with a viscera l sense of empathy and a profound understanding of the complexities surrounding such deeply disturbing situations. While the series unearths deeply unsettling

topics, i t doesn’t merely serve as a mirror reflecting our darkest corners.

Instead, it aims to stir emotions and inspire action. The series has sparked vital conversations both online and offline, pushing society to confront the harsh realities that countless individuals face. Viewers a re left with a sense of responsibility, a call to action to become more informed, empathetic, and vigilant about preventing such crimes.”

The series is a commendable addition to the digital storytelling landscape, using its narrative power to bring awareness to an important yet often silenced issue. It sparks con- versations about the need for vigilance, support, and justice in the face of child sexual abuse while reminding us of the lasting impact such trauma can have on survivors. This season of the series is a testament to the ability of thought-provoking storytelling to prompt societal reflection and change.