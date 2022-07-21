Chiranjeevi introduces Laal Singh Chaddha’s Cheddy Buddy ‘Balaraj’

Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience is extremely excited to watch the film and know the characters that will play an important part in Laal’s journey.

Taking to social media, superstar Chiranjeevi introduced the character ‘Bablu’ who will be portrayed by Naga Chaitanya.

Sharing the same, Aamir Khan Production wrote “ Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem… played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Thank you Chaitanya for being so supportive, passionate, loving, and delivering such a memorable performance and bringing Bala to life!”

Previously, Chiranjeevi also launched the poster of ‘Rupa’, which is played by Kareena Kapoor. The character introduction of Kareena was loved and appreciated nationwide.

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped the first music video for Kahani. The song was widely appreciated and fans couldn’t stop listening to it.

Netizens believe that the music video plays an important piece of the puzzle in Laal Singh Chaddha.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.