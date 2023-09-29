Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut’s film opens at ₹ 7.5 crore, leaked online

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut’s horror comedy received a decent opening in theatres on Thursday. The film opened at ₹7.5 crore for all languages, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film has been directed by P Vasu and has Raghava in a dual role. The film is sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika’s critically acclaimed Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi released in 2005. Rajinikanth and Jyothika played the principal characters in the film. Raghava recently bowed to Rajinikanth’s feet to receive his blessings prior to the movie’s release and to express his congratulations on the success of Jailer.

The portal also reports that Chandramukhi 2 had 51.90 percent Tamil occupancy on Thursday whereas the occupancy for Telugu and Hindi shows stood at 42.65 percent and 12.77 percent, respectively. The Tamil film released on Thursday alongside two Hindi films — The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3, which was Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Ganpati Visarjan holiday in parts of India.

The Chandramukhi 2 trailer showed a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi’s residence. Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja in the alternate reality that acts as the backdrop for the mansion’s story while Kangana plays a dancer in the king’s court who is renowned for her beauty and dance abilities.

The family that moves into the mansion is featured in the family song Thori Bori in the movie. The movie also included Raghava Lawrence’s dance number Moruniye and Kangana’s dance number Swagathaanjali.

Technical difficulties caused the film’s September 15 release to be postponed to September 28. Music for the movie was provided by M. M. Keeravani. Keeravani is the composer of all of them.

Disappointing the fans of horror-comedy film franchise, the film has been leaked online, according to Bollywoodlife. Hours before its scheduled theatrical release, the film was reportedly leaked online and made available for free download on several pirated websites.