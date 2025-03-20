Chahal-Dhanashree divorce: ₹4.75 cr alimony, half still unpaid!

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who have been separated for over two years, may receive a final decision on their divorce today, as per a Bar and Bench report. The Bombay High Court has directed the family court to deliver a verdict by March 20, considering Chahal’s IPL commitments starting March 21.

The couple had filed for divorce in February 2024, submitting a joint petition while requesting the waiver of the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. However, the family court refused, citing that Chahal had not yet paid the full alimony amount.

As per their settlement, the cricketer had to pay Dhanashree ₹4.75 crore, but he had only transferred ₹2.37 crore at the time of filing. The High Court, however, acknowledged that Chahal had agreed to clear the remaining amount after the official divorce decree and directed the lower court to move forward with the proceedings.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree under public scrutiny:

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020, and their relationship had been in the public eye ever since. However, separation rumors surfaced in early 2024. At the time, Dhanashree took to social media to dismiss the speculations, calling them “baseless.”

She also addressed the online trolling she faced, writing, “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.”