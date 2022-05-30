Celebs to perform at IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan

Follow Us:
A pre-awards gala, on the other hand, would feature musicians such as Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Asees Kaur.

May 30, 2022

The top stars from Bollywood will walk the red carpet and entertain the audience at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are likely to spark up the stage during the main awards evening on June 4 with their performances.

On June 3, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actress Aparshakti Khurana will host IIFA Rocks 2022. The main night on June 4 will be presented by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra are among the celebrities supposed to attend the IIFA Awards, that will be organized after a two-year break.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

