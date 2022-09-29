Calcutta ’99: A story of Kolkata’s underworld

The story of Kolkata’s crime world is set to make a comeback on celluloid. Director Jayabrata Das‘s new film ‘Calcutta’99’ will depict the story of Kolkata’s underworld of the late nineties. The makers recently announced the film by unveiling its teaser and poster.

The poster gives a glimpse of two police officers wading through the waterlogged city after a heavy downpour. The tagline reads, ‘When the fate of the city changed forever.’

To keep the suspense intact, the makers haven’t yet revealed the cast of the film. Director Jayabrata shared, “Many renowned actors will be seen in the film. We will soon reveal the cast.” Notably, Director Jayabrata Das and DOP Arnab Laha are final-year students of SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute).

Prateek Chakravorty and Queentales Entertainment have jointly produced the film under the banner of Pramod Films and Queentales Entertainment. It is co-produced by Saswata Chatterjee, and Soumojit Adak is the creative producer. Rishi Panda has created the music. The shooting of the film will start soon and is slated to release in 2023.