K-Pop sensation BTS, known affectionately as the Bangtan boys, witnessed a global celebration on Monday as their dedicated fanbase marked the momentous occasion of their 10-year debut anniversary.

Despite the group currently being on a break due to mandatory military service obligations for two members, their devoted fan community, lovingly referred to as “ARMY,” gathered in various cities, including Seoul, to honor their beloved idols.

Enthusiastic fans from India eagerly took to the internet, hoping for a future BTS concert in their country. However, uncertainty looms as the band remains on hiatus until the completion of military service for the two members.

The rising popularity of BTS in India has led to a surge in sales of Korean merchandise and witnessed the creation of numerous Indian fan pages dedicated to the band. Some of these fan pages have amassed an impressive following of over one lakh, exemplifying the band’s immense appeal among the Indian youth.

In a delightful encounter at the 64th Grammys in April 2022, AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, had the pleasure of posing with BTS members and proudly proclaimed himself as part of the ARMY.

Consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS showcases their talent as they actively contribute to the creation of their music, whether through songwriting or co-production. Initially recognized as a hip hop group, they have fearlessly embraced a wide array of genres, while their lyrics delve into significant topics such as mental health, the challenges faced by young students, personal growth, loss, the pursuit of self-love, individualism, and the impact of fame and recognition.

In a remarkable feat, BTS has solidified their position as the best-selling artist in South Korean history, surpassing a remarkable 40 million album sales according to the Circle Chart.

Their unprecedented success extends beyond their homeland, as they became the first non-English-speaking and Asian act to sell out legendary venues like Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl during their Love Yourself World Tour in 2019.

The global impact of BTS has earned them a spot on prestigious lists such as Time’s compilation of the 25 most influential people on the internet (2017–2019) and the 100 most influential people in the world (2019).