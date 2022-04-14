Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / On The Brawn: Sanjay Dutt talks about the physicality of his ‘KGF 2’ character

On The Brawn: Sanjay Dutt talks about the physicality of his ‘KGF 2’ character

In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer ahead of the release of his film, ‘Sadak 2’ where he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makarand Deshpande and Pooja Bhatt.

IANS | New Delhi | April 14, 2022 3:41 pm

Sanjay Dutt, 'KGF 2' character

Sanjay Dutt talks about getting into physicality of his 'K.G.F.' character.

As the second part of the period action film ‘KGF’ hits the screen on Thursday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who makes an entry into the film’s universe with his character of Adheera, shared that he had to undergo a gruelling fitness regime to suit the part.

The actor said, “A looming frightening presence with hard action sequences against the protagonist not only requires intense acting but also a believable body physicality. In simpler terms, I didn’t only have to act the part, I also had to look the part.”

In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer ahead of the release of his film, ‘Sadak 2’ where he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makarand Deshpande and Pooja Bhatt.

Though adopting a fitness regime after the treatment was tough but, for him it all paid off when he saw the film’s rushes, “The training was hard but when I saw the rushes it was completely worth it.”

TAGS :

Related Latest News

A new film starring Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt is in the works
Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday
Top 10 super-hit films to watch from Sanjay Dutt's heroic career!