‘Don’t Make Me Go’ shows father-daughter bond, director Hannah Marks

Amazon Prime Video is all set to add Don’t Make Me Go to its slate of one-of-a-kind films on its platform. A heart-wrenching dramedy of love and loss, the movie narrates the beautiful bond between father Max (John Cho) and his teen daughter Wally (Mia Isaac), explored anew when the two hit the road across the country for his 20th college reunion.

Actress and filmmaker Hannah Marks, who directed the movie, discloses how crucial the father-daughter relationship earns a different dimension as the film keeps Max’s underlying terminal illness hidden for a long.

“Even though it’s very sad, it’s empowering,” she says, adding to the fact that both generations learn plenty from each other throughout their journey. “It’s not just a father teaching his daughter about life, but also a daughter teaching her father about life. It’s such an important relationship in so many people’s lives, but you don’t see it explored that often.” Marks adds.

Don’t Make Me Go also stars Kaya Scodelario, Jemaine Clement, Josh Thomson, Otis Dhanji, and Stefania LaVie Owen in pivotal roles. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 July 2022, available exclusively across 240+ countries and territories worldwide.