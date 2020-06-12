Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself in the industry. With a handful of movies, she, in no time has managed to garner all the public attention with her impeccable acting skills. Not just this, the actress is a good dancer too, which she proves every now and then.

Recently, a throwback video of Sara dancing her heart out has been surfacing on the internet. In the video, the actress can be seen acing steps under the guidance of her teacher.

The clip had originally been shared by dance master from Bollywood, choreographer Rajendra Singh, known to all as Masterji. The video shows Sara and Masterji doing intricate dance movements on the hit Divya Bharti song from the ’90s “Saat Samundar”. Dressed in a white salwar suit and her focus on the dancing, Sara sure seems to be a dedicated dancer and also, a great learner. Sara has some of the finest hits to her credits and with the movies and songs she has done, no wonder even her rehearsal looks amazing.

Sharing it, he had written in February this year, “Dancing on Saath Samundar Paar with my dearest and adorable @saraalikhan95. May you achieve more and more success always.” The steps look the same as the ones made famous by late Divya Bharti.

The actor had performed the song at the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative, in 2018.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s remake of his own hit ’90s film, Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Tamil actor Dhanush.