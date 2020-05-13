While Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is making waves with her impeccable acting skills, their son Ibrahim Ali Khan mostly keeps himself away from the limelight. However, Ibrahim has been getting a lot of love recently. Amidst the Coronavirus scare, everyone is in home quarantine and so are the stars. Recently, Ibrahim has managed to garner a loyal fan following as he can be often snapped in TikTok videos along with his sister Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, in a bid to showcase his acting talent perhaps, the star kid shared another hilarious video. In the video, what caught everyone’s attention was his replete expressions as they change from enthusiasm to boredom, as he discovers who those messages are from.

The video shows the machine beeping as messages keep flowing in; Ibrahim looks keen at the beginning, hoping they are from ‘someone special’ but soon looks bored the moment he notices it is from his mother.

The starkid has been making most of his time in this quarantine. Amid lockdown, he keeps on entertaining fans by making hilarious videos, along with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sara opened up about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations. Sara shared that he is enjoying being on it amid lockdown. When asked if Ibrahim is taking acting seriously with TikTok, Sara shared that he has been passionate about acting for a while now. However, she added that Ibrahim hasn’t yet started his college and acting is a while away for him.

Earlier, when father Saif Ali Khan was asked about Ibrahim’s debut, he said that he would support him if he decides to join Bollywood like Sara.