Even amidst lockdown, Kareena Kapoor has made sure to celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s birthday as rocking as ever. Saif turned 50 on Sunday. To make his day special, Kareena shared a special video, featuring 50 years of her dear husband. She also added a glimpse of the video on social media stating that although the video was 22 minutes long, there was still so much left to say.

She wrote: “Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love… you make 50 look so good and so well lived! (sic).”

The video gives us a sneak-peek into Saif’s journey from the time he was a baby, his teenage years, time with his parents Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his years with Kareena, pictures with kids – Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan – and life at Pataudi Palace, among many other memories.

Earlier, on Sunday, Saif’s family including sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband actor Kunal Kemmu along with their friends came together at Kareena’s home for a celebration. Kareena on Sunday also shared a boomerang video from the celebrations and written: “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

Kareena also took to Instagram stories to add a screengrab of Saif and her old film, Tashan. She said, “Ok gotta admitttt this is my favourite film ever Tashan. Tim, Saifu and me watching Tashan.”

Also present at the small birthday party were Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, along with daughter Samaira, and Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak.