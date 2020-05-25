Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has owned the Hindi film industry from being a filmmaker to producer to actor, is celebrating his 48th birthday today. While we all know that the filmmaker has marked his directorial debut with the romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), here’s when he started his acting career as a child artiste. He marked his acting debut with a 1989 Doordarshan series titled Indradhanush.

As of now, many still believe that Karan made his acting debut with a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but this isn’t true.

Karan himself revealed that he shot for Indradhanush when he was around 14 years old. However it came out only a few years later due to a delay in the production. By this time, he was already in his second year of college. “I was ragged when I was 18 about something I did when I was 15. It was not fair,” he said, adding that he felt embarrassed when he watched it now.

He spoke all this on Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat.

Helmed and produced by Anand Mahendroo, Indradhanush was a children’s series which dealt with themes of outer space and time travel. Karan essayed a young boy named Shrikant.