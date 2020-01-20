Hina Khan is all set for the release of her debut film Hacked. After sharing the first look poster of Hacked, the makers of the film, on Monday dropped the trailer.

In the trailer, the film highlights the horror of social media and it looks interesting as well as intriguing. Hina Khan looks confident and her glamorous avatar will leave you excited for the film. Whereas, Rohan Shah as 19-year-old hacker and obsessive lover made his presence felt in the trailer. Film’s music too sounds promising.

It begins with Hina Khan waking up in front of many screens. Later it progresses towards how a nineteen-year-old boy (played by Rohan Shah) falls in love with Hina’s character who is much older to him. He is seen taking care of Hina Khan. However, later his love turns into an obsession and Rohan’s character is seen hacking Hina’s official documents and all her social media accounts. The story seems to be a story of revenge of an obsessed lover. The Hacked poster also features Rohan Shah with the tagline of the movie ‘Nowhere to Hide’. Hacked trailer has successfully managed to garner anticipation about the movie.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Hina wrote, “You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now: LINK IN BIO (sic).” Meanwhile, Hina’s web show titled Damaged Season 2 will also soon air on Hungama Play.

Produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner Loneranger Productions, Hacked is slated to release on 7 February 2020.

Watch the trailer