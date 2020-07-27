Bandish Bandits revolves around Tamanna who is a rising pop sensation and is running towards her dreams and a boy Radhe who is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. The two eventually cross paths and fall in love but are torn apart by legacy but united by music.

The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show.

Speaking of Bandish Bandits Shankar Ehsaan Loy said, “Bandish Bandits is special for us in more ways than one. Not only does it mark our digital debut, the soundtrack also allowed us to experiment with contrasting musical genres ranging from Rajasthani folk and Indian Classical to Pop and combine them to create something wholly unique. We’ve worked with artists from across the country for Bandish Bandits and we’re confident that the soundtrack has something for everyone. It’s truly exciting and we hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Sharing the song titled “Sajan Bin” on their Instagram handle, Shankar Ehsaan Loy wrote, “Sanam Bin Music Video.. This song is the epitome of fusion of pop and classical music. #SajanBin from #BandishBandits out now (sic).”

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the music is sung by Shivam Mahadevan and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by Divyanshu Malhotra.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds and is slated to release on August 4.