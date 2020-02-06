After impressing the fans with the two instalments of Baaghi, the makers of the film are all set to treat their fans with the third instalment. The much-anticipated film of the year, Baaghi 3, is now ready to hit the silver screen. After releasing the first look posters and teaser of the film, the makers released the official trailer of the film on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, director Ahmed Khan took to his official Twitter handle to share the trailer of Baaghi 3. Alongside the trailer, he wrote, “The rebel is back & this time he’s up against a nation to fight his greatest battle! Catch the explosive (sic).”

In the trailer, one can see a double dose of action. The story follows brothers Ronnie (Tiger) and Vikram (Riteish) who share an unbreakable bond and have each other’s back. Their journey begins when a certain turn in events leads Vikram to travel abroad to complete some work. On this trip, he gets kidnapped, prompting Ronnie to do whatever it takes to destroy anyone and anything that stands in his way, even if it means independently going up against an entire organisation.

Packed with over-the-top action scenes, unlike anything we’ve seen before, this 3.41-minute trailer lives up to all the hype and expectations. With more than a couple of slow-motion fight scenes and shirtless Tiger, the film not only sees the star going head-on against terrorists, but also sees him taking on choppers and tankers.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff has shared a poster on his official Instagram handle. Alongside he wrote, “The wait would be over as the rebel is back to turn the tables. Witness the greatest battle in the #Baaghi3 Trailer Out at 11 Am (sic).”

Baaghi 3 will see the popular and much-loved pair Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor reuniting. The movie will also feature Disha Patani in a special role. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.

Watch the trailer