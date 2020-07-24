Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap seems to be trying to bring some peace between him and Kangana Ranaut. Sharing an old video of Kangana defending Anurag after the box office failure of his film Bombay Velvet, Anurag said that he was “not her enemy” and that she always supported him.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Kangana can be seen talking about that one thing she would like to change in Bollywood. “I have to give an example of the latest release, Bombay Velvet. It’s my friend’s movie and it didn’t do well. I have seen this happen a lot. How everyone became so venomous and so evil. It is heartbreaking to an extent that you feel you want to leave this place. I don’t understand how critics and people get so personal,” she says.

Kangana claimed that such comments “can seriously scar” people and defends Anurag, saying that his intention was to make an honest film. “I can say one thing. His intention was to make a sincere film for you all. It doesn’t always happen. Sabhi chuk jaate hai, hum bhi chuk jayenge kabhi. But I want to know what is so frustrating that everyone is just out to kill one person. This is one thing I would like to change about our industry – they get too personal with comments, gossip and reviews,” she says.

Sharing the video on Twitter, one user had written, “This is how #KanganaRanaut defended you @anuragkashyap72 after Bombay Velvet’s failure. But you were digging her 9-10 year old videos to prove her wrong (sic).”

This is how #KanganaRanaut defended you @anuragkashyap72 after Bombay Velvet’s failure. But you were digging her 9-10 year old videos to prove her wrong.@KanganaTeam @KanganaDaily pic.twitter.com/oNEMfm3uHs — Insaaf Ke Sipahi (@Insaaf_KeSipahi) July 23, 2020

Anurag retweeted the video and said, “Absolutely she did. She always stood by me. I am not her enemy. You all are. The people who are using her are (sic).”

Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are . https://t.co/SsM4tsUbEs — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

There has been a cold war of words after Kangana’s recent interview to one of the media organisations. Post it, Anurag shared an old video of hers after the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that though she used to be a close friend of his, he does not recognise this new version of her who allegedly abuses her directors and shortens her co-stars’ roles.

To which Kangana’s team responded, “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia (sic).”

Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia 👏👏👏 https://t.co/PjP9JJ3Ymy — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, this debate has been ongoing since then. There’s no denying that it has triggered many celebs which ultimately led to the film industry divided into two sections.