Sushant Singh Rajput, who was famous for his role in former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s biopic, reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, police said. The 34-year-old actor has given outstanding performances in movies like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, PK, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others. Not only the film industry, but the entire nation was left in shock after the news of the demise of such a promising actor broke.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was in tears as he spoke of his bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and exhorted people to spread love and compassion. Anupam played Sushant’s father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor said in his message that their father-son relationship portrayed on- screen managed to build a bond between them off-screen as well.

An emotional Kher recalled the times spent with Sushant during the movie shootings and explained him as a very “positive, energetic” person who was always curious and wanted to do more.

Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a 5.35 minutes video urging people to spread love, positivity, and compassion. He asked people to extend a friendly hand and communicate more often as one would never know what the other person is going through. He also requested people to seek out the signs among friends and family and be there for them.

The untimely demise of the young actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Sushant’s popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released.