A few months ago, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the challenge to go ‘Into The Wild’ with Bear Grylls. While PM Modi explored the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth navigated through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Now, superstar Akshay Kumar is the latest addition to the list. The actor is all set to entertain his fans as he goes into the wild with the popular host Bear Grylls.

A few months back, reports came in that Akshay will be joining Bear Grylls for the adventurous episode of the show. Now, the Bell Bottom star dropped a first promo of the show on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #[email protected] (sic).”

Going by the promo, one can see Akshay doing all daredevil things with Bear as they head into the dense forest in the country. The episode is all set to go on air in the month of September. The promo revealed the dates too on which the fans will get to see Khiladi Kumar take on the adventure.

Even Bear shared the promo on social media and wrote, “Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar.”

Before Akshay, PM Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth also shot with Bear and fans were left in complete awe of the two. The episodes received a lot of love from fans. The announcement of the show, itself has created much buzz among the netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, currently, Akshay is in the UK for the shooting of his next flick Bell Bottom. The film will be released on April 2, 2021.