Amidst the ongoing twist and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande has finally broken her silence on his death. The actor was reportedly found dead on June 14 in his Bandra apartment.

In the latest development, Ankita has given an exclusive interview to Republic TV, has said that Sushant could not have been ‘depressed’.

Ankita who met Sushant on the sets of their Television show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship for six years until 2016 revealed that Sushant was not a depressed guy. She said, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy,”

She continued, “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary… He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name… it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

She added, “The Sushant that I know- he came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how ‘depressed’ he was, it hurts reading all of this.”

Ankita continued, “He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure… he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else works out, I will make a short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don’t know what the situation was… but I will keep repeating this. I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ankita was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, earlier this week filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.