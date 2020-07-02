Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life, there’s a strong wave against nepotism making rounds on the internet. His untimely death has triggered so many unanswered questions around the alleged practice and power play in Bollywood and a lot of celebrities are opening up with their experiences. The latest is Saif Ali Khan, who has said that he is also a victim of nepotism.

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up on nepotism and dropped the “N” word (as in nepotism). The actor, being son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketing great Tiger Pataudi, steered into somewhat puzzling waters by presenting himself as a “victim of nepotism.”

“There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favouritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront,” said Saif in a conversation with The New Indian Express.

While his statement about inequality and advocacy of merit are welcome, Saif’s considering himself as a victim of nepotism is baffling as he didn’t mention why he thinks so.

However, netizens are not ready to buy his statement. The Twitteratis have been trending #SaifAliKhan since Thursday morning. They have been making various memes and jokes out of his statement on being a victim of nepotism.

#SaifAliKhan Saif Ali Khan: Even I have been a victim of nepotism..

Public: pic.twitter.com/Fd9TZT13kY — The Young Monk (@ayush_k_u_m_a_r) July 2, 2020

Me to saif ali khan when he said that he is a victim of Nepotism …#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/yC5CHgisqd — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) July 2, 2020