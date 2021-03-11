Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared a monochrome picture on social media while working out, and said that his eyes are on the goal.

In an Instagram picture Vicky posted, he wears a T-shirt and a baseball cap, and holds a metal rod.

“One rep at a time. One stride at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the,” he wrote as the caption, completing the sentence with a flag emoji.

The actor, who was last seen on screen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, is currently shooting for his next titled “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also be seen in the film “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.