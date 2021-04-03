Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday announced the name of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic of war hero Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to Field Marshal. The film, which sees Vicky essaying the titular role, is called “SamBahadur”.

Vicky posted a video on Instagram on Saturday, the birth anniversary of the late Field Marshal, to make the announcement.

“I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents, who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war, but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day, and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me,” says Vicky.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars. He led the first Indian Army to a military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Talking about the film, Meghna says: “He was a soldier’s soldier and a gentleman’s gentleman. They don’t make men like Sam Bahadur anymore. I’m so honoured to be telling his story with (producer) Ronnie Screwvala and the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. On the Field Marshal’s birth anniversary, his story has got its name. I couldn’t be happier.”

Vicky’s first look in the biopic was released in 2019, as a tribute to the Field Marshal on his death anniversary. Last year, the makers unveiled the second look.

“We are excited and honoured to unfold the story of one of our greatest heroes and announce the title ‘Sam Bahadur’ on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A great man was born today and we hope to do everything in our power to honour his memory and legacy,” says producer Ronnie Screwvala.