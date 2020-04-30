Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was not keeping well and has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai passed away on Thursday. The actor was battling a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Confirming the news on his Twitter handle, megastar Amitabh bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed (sic).”

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29.

Rishi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor death, Rishi Kapoor diesHe stayed there with his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor for almost a year and returned to Mumbai in September 2019.

Son of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor ad Krishna Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor made his first film appearance at the tender age of 3 years in Shree420. His debut role was in Raj Kapoor directorial Mera Naam Joker. He then became a heartthrob with RK Films’ Bobby.

Rishi Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s when he worked in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Karz and Chandni among more. In his later years, he was known for his character roles in movies like Hum Tum, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons among more. He was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Bollywood will always regret his loss.