Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared that she was once shouted at for not knowing how to smoke a cigar.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from a shoot. In the clip, she is seen struggling to smoke a cigar.

Calling it the most difficult shot, Urvashi captioned the video: “#BTS#mostdifficultshot #cigar#selflearntin5seconds#nonsmokerforlife P.S. I was shouted at for not knowing how to smoke a cigar SMOKING IS INJURIOUS FOR HEALTH.”

On the work front, Urvashi’s next is “Virgin Bhanupriya”, which is the latest Bollywood film to confirm a release on an OTT platform, bypassing a traditional theatre opening.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Bhanupriya played by Urvashi is a college-going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won’t happen ever in her life. What happens after that forms the crux of the story.

The Ajay Lohan directorial is presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri.