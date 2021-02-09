Actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Uttarakhand, is heartbroken seeing the damage done by the recent flood in Chamoli district of the state.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of flooding and destruction caused by a devastating avalanche in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. I pray for the safety and well-being of my Uttarakhand people and convey my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May the Lord protect them from this tragedy,” Urvashi said.

On the work front, the actress has completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash.

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist’s wife Poonam Mishra.

She is also working in Black Rose, a bilingual thriller to be released in Hindi and Telugu.