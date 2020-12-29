Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is all set to collaborate with Egyptian actor Mohammad Ramdan in an upcoming project.

“Urvashi is the Bollywood’s young superstar look at her beauty and popularity. She’s excellent and outstanding actor / artist. She is a shining example of beauty from India and I’m sure you’ll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon,” Mohammad Ramadan said.

“The only Bollywood film person I know after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. She is very famous,” he claimed.

Ramadan shared that Urvashi and he have been discussing the project since February. “But the covid pandemic came as a speedbreaker on our journey. Working with her will be a delight and I surely enjoy shooting with her,” he added.

Urvashi has been working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj’s “Black Rose”, based on Shakespeare’s “The Merchant Of Venice”. Urvashi plays pivotal role based on Shylock.