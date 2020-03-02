Baaghi 3 actor, Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday. The action star performs his own stunts in his movies and dedicatedly trains to improve his skills. Tiger is the youngest action star in the world and has proved it time and again with his impeccable action movies. With his chiselled abs and boyish good looks, the actor doesn’t look a day over 25.

On this special day, Tiger’s friends from the industry wished him on social media. Bollywood celebrities including his Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor and others showered the birthday boy with a whole lot of love.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor shared a poster of Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger and wrote, “Tiggy! It’s your birthday!! From Baaghi to Baaghi 3, I’ve enjoyed shooting with you every minute. #GetReadyToFight is reflection of you and your hard work. Stay tuned as we bring this to you today.. wishing you a very Happy Birthday (sic).”

Disha Patani also took to her Instagram and shared Tiger’s and her first dance video they did together. Sharing the same, Patani wrote, “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny @tigerjackieshroff (sic).”

Yash Raj Films took to their Twitter handle to share a video featuring Tiger and alongside wrote, “From flexing his muscles to his jaw-dropping dance moves, there’s no one as smooth as @iTIGERSHROFF Flexed biceps#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff (sic).”

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Darling of Masses & India’s best action superstar @iTIGERSHROFF Your humility & humbleness is your greatest strength brother, never let it go. God bless & all the best for #baaghi3 #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff (sic).”

Singer Kailash Kher also took to his Twitter and shared a picture of himself along with Tiger. Alongside he wrote, “This generation’s favourite and our beloved actor dancer fighter लाखों दुआओँ का असर @iTIGERSHROFF जन्म दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff stay healthy, happy, real, ground and enlightened God Bless Folded hands (sic).”

Meanwhile, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also share a birthday for his son. She took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute childhood picture of Tiger and wrote, “Happiest birthday to my Tiger you are the best son a mother could be blessed with @tigerjackieshroff (sic).”

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly the best son and there’s no denying that. On the professional front, Tiger Shroff will be seen next in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is slated to release on March 6th, 2020. Tiger also treated his fans with yet another announcement of Heropanti releasing on 16th July 2021.