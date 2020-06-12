Amidst lockdown, Varun Dhawan is celebrating his mom’s birthday on Friday. Celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions at home have become a new normal in the wake of the novel coronavirus. Bollywood celebs have also joined the league.

Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of his mom, Karuna Dhawan, cutting her birthday cake at midnight with her husband, David Dhawan by her side.

The actor took to his Instagram story and shared the sweet birthday video, captioning it as, “Happy Birthday Ma, praying for happiness for all.” In the picture, Karuna Dhawan cuts the birthday cake as her family sings the birthday song.

Later, in the day, Varun shared a picture from the celebrations in which he can be seen sitting on his mother’s lap. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know.. From making furniture, being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practice and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one (sic).”

On the work front, he will next be seen along with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1, a remake of the 1995 classic with the same name and is helmed by his father David Dhawan. The release date of the film was pushed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

A new poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday, in which Varun could be seen having a face mask on.