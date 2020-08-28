Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut’s is all set to kickstart her weekend on a high note as she dropped yet another look of herself sporting Air Force Pilot uniform in a new poster of her upcoming film Tejas. Along with the poster, the actress also announced when the film will be going on the floors.

On Friday morning, Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share the glimpse of her and announced the news. Kangana’s film Tejas is an ode to the fearless and brave pilots of the Indian Air Force.

Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP (sic).”

In the new look poster, Kangana looked courageous and brave as she stood next to a fighter plane named ‘Tejas.’ The film is touted to be a tribute to all the brave pilots who put the country before themselves. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Back in February, Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror, “Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I’m looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”

Tejas is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala and is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana will play the lead role of the Indian Air Force pilot in Screwvala’s production venture.

Designed by Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Tejas is a fighter plane for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. It is the smallest and lightest multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft, as mentioned on the government website of Tejas.

Apart from Tejas, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

The initial release date target was April 2021.