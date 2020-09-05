Actress Alaya F has shared a few insights about her teachers and the learnings she imbibed from them on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Saturday.

“I think the most important thing that I learned from them (teachers) was just that if you really, really want to do something, nothing is impossible. Like, if you just work hard enough and put in the hours and put in the effort and just do everything over and over and over again until you get the outcome you want, everything is possible,” said Alaya.

“And, you know, they really put in a lot of hours and a lot of effort into me. And I put in a lot of hours and a lot of effort into them and classes and, you know, all of that. And I think together it just became a very, very positive, healthy learning environment,” she added.

Alaya’s teacher Dimple Kotecha also opened up about the kind of student she was. Dimple had helped Alaya during her training days as an actor.

Kotecha shared: “I truly believe she has spoilt all her teachers with her consistency, effort and warmth! Her sheer determination to turn a goal into reality makes it an absolute pleasure to enable.”

She added: “Her secret is hard work and that is indispensable! Dance may have been our language, but I’ve closely watched her evolve, come into her own, discover herself and literally fly…which teacher wouldn’t be proud?”

Alaya marked her acting debut in the film “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year.