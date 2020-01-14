Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to shine at the box office.

The Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer collected Rs 13.75 crores at the box-office, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on social media.

Tweeting about the film’s collection of the last four days, Taran wrote, “#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4… Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays… Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. ”

On the other hand, Chhapaak, which released alongside Tanhaji collected Rs 2.35 crores on Monday at the box office.

The Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey starrer earned Rs 4.77 crores on Friday, Rs 6.90 crores on Saturday, Rs 7.35 crores on Sunday and Rs 2.35 crores on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 21.37 crores across India.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji was also declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Devgn thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the same.

Earlier, the Om Raut directorial was declared tax-free in Maharashtra.