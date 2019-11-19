A number of Bollywood movies have fallen to the target of piracy websites for a long time now. The latest film to fall under its category is the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor, which was released on November 15.

Despite efforts to curb piracy, the film has been leaked online by the piracy giant Tamilrockers within just a few hours of its release. Not only this, the film is available on many other websites. Apart from Nawazuddin and Athiya, the film has an ensemble cast including Vibha Chibber, Bhumika Dube, Devansh Kumar, Usha Nagar and Sanjeev Vatsa.

Earlier also, the big films including Housefull 4, Made In China, Bigil and Terminator: Dark Fate were leaked online by the piracy website.

Even after many attempts and warnings, Tamilrockers website has not stopped being a troublemaker for the filmmakers.

Delhi High Court had earlier ordered to block access to the website’s URL and IP address; however, no change has been observed in this regard. The films are still being leaked online by the piracy website.

Helmed by Debamitra Biswal and produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia, the film has mixed received mixed reviews from the audiences as well as film critics upon its release.

Watch the trailer: