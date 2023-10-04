Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, husband meets with car accident leads to Swiss couple’s death

‘Swades’ actress, Gayatri Joshi, and her husband, Vikas Oberoi, were involved in a car accident in Italy, resulting in the tragic death of an elderly Swiss couple. The incident occurred during a multiple-car collision in Sardinia, where a high-end Ferrari carrying the Swiss couple caught fire and led to a fatal outcome.

Gayatri Joshi, who confirmed her and her husband’s safety, stated, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here… With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.” The collision unfolded as a Lamborghini and the couple’s Ferrari attempted to overtake a camper van simultaneously, resulting in the Ferrari catching fire and the van overturning.

This unfortunate incident took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, an event where luxury cars parade from Teulada to Olbia. Disturbingly, someone captured the incident on video and swiftly circulated it online.

About Gayatri Joshi:

In 1999, she achieved recognition as one of the five finalists in the prestigious Femina Miss India Contest. Her journey continued as she earned the esteemed title of Miss India International 2000, a significant achievement that led her to represent India at the renowned Miss International 2000 beauty pageant, held in Japan.

Following her international success, she made a graceful return to the world of modeling. In 2001, her charm and elegance graced the pages of the Seasons Catalogue and Calendar, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. She appeared alongside Shahrukh Khan in ‘Swades’.

On the 27th of August in 2005, she entered into matrimony with Vikas Oberoi, of Oberoi Construction. This pivotal moment marked her departure from the film industry as she chose to dedicate herself wholeheartedly to her family.

Beyond her modeling career, she also left her mark in the world of entertainment by appearing in several music videos. Notably, she featured in music videos for renowned artists like Jagjit Singh’s “Kaghaz Ki Kashti” and Hans Raj Hans’ “Jhanjaria.”