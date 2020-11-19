Actress Sushmita Sen says she cannot live with the idea of spending big amounts of money on clothes or shoes just to be photographed once in it, and that is why she likes to repeat what she wears.

“As many have come to see the way I dress, I am hardly conscious about the fashion critics while picking my outfits. Whether it is with heels or clothing, comfort is my top priority,” Sushmita told IANS, while talking about how fashion has evolved for her.

“I may not always get the praise from the fashion police, but my fashion is for me and I am very comfortable with it. I also repeat my clothes and my shoes as I cannot live with the idea of spending big amounts of money just to be photographed once in it,” she added.

After her appearance in the 2015 Bengali film “Nirbaak”, Sushmita made a comeback earlier this year in the web series “Aarya”. At the moment, she is judging a digital reality fashion show.

“Fashion has a special place in my heart. From when I began my modelling career to being Miss Universe and travelling around the globe, I have learnt that fashion is like a book. It shouldn’t be judged by its cover. However, the reason we put a lot of thought into how we present ourselves in the fashion industry is because it is the way we connect and inspire with people around the world,” she had told IANS while talking about judging “Myntra Fashion Superstar”.