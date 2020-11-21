Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Friday shared a workout video on Instagram to assert that she is a proud 45.

The actress had celebrated turning 45 on Thursday, and in the video she can be seen working out to increase her core strength. The actress balances with her head downwards and her feet up in the air.

“I AM a proud 45! #birthdaytradition #corestrength #corebeliefs #holdingpower #unshakeable.

“You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 & a half decades and counting… reminding me often, HOW big a blessing life is & just how endless are its potential!! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love & kindness enriches my life & empowers me to be a better person!! Keep spreading the goodness…me & this world needs people like you!!! #salute #respect #love #gratitude #yourstruly #duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!” the actress captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her debut as an actress with the short film, Suttabaazi. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during lockdown.

The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday.