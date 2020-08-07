Sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a cryptic social media post on Friday, the same day as Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai.

“Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world,” reads Shweta’s post on her verified Facebook account, along with a painting of Lord Shiva.

“Har Har Mahadev #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #jaijaishivshambhu,” Shweta added along with her post.

The ED on July 31 was registered as a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case concerns “suspicious transactions” of worth Rs 15 crore allegedly carried out from the late actor’s account.

Rhea was seen at the ED office along with her brother Showik Chakraborty at 11.50 a.m. for questioning. The Enforcement Directorate will record her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.