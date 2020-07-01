Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in shock. While his fans have been continually showering their last respects to the actor, B-town have joined together to talk on certain issues including nepotism which have reached a peak after he died. According to reports, the 34-year-old actor died due to asphyxiation. Now, on Tuesday, the late actor’s viscera report came out to be negative.

His viscera report that was sent to JJ hospital for further analysis came out to be negative for the presence of any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison.

Last week, Sushant’s final post mortem report also came out which was analyzed by a team of five doctors. The report has confirmed that the actor has died of asphyxia as a result of hanging. Apart from that, it has also been revealed through the same report that there are no signs of strangulation thereby ruling out any kind of foul play involved in Sushant’s death, reported Pinkvilla.

Amid this, the Mumbai Police is investigating other angles of Sushant’s case and statements of all those close to the actor have been recorded. A day back, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi recorded her statement at the police station. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty also went to the Bandra police station to record her statement. In her statement, Rhea reportedly shared insights about Sushant’s work life, his future projects and their relationship.

The police also recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was close to Rajput.Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma also recorded her statement in the matter.

The police is also probing the angle of professional rivalry and has received a copy of the contract signed by Sushant from Yash Raj Films. Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed to ANI that the investigating officer has received a copy of the contract from Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI enquiry into Sushant’s suicide case.

Recently, veteran actor Nana Patekar, Shekhar Suman, among others, also visited Sushant’s home in Patna, Bihar and offered condolences to his family.

Meanwhile Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on June 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.