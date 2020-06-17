Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Sushant’s body was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. After politician Sanjay Nirupam allegedly said that Rajput signed seven films after the success of his 2019 film Chhichhore, only to lose all seven in a matter of six months, Sushant’s advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor.

According to news agency ANI, Sushant’s advocate has filed a case against eight people under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

In the complaint, he has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.

“I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur,” Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha told ANI.

Mentioning about the complaint, he said, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step”.

Sushant’s death has sparked severe criticism of the film industry, many of whom declared themselves shattered. Very few of those who posted actually attended the actor’s funeral on Monday, and not a single A-lister was among them. Sanjay Nirupam was at the funeral, as were actors Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Vivek Oberoi, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who gave Sushant Singh Rajput his break in Bollywood.