Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has reached another level now. With new twists and turns everyday, social media is full of support for the late actor’s family and friends.

On Tuesday, Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, from where the case has taken a different route altogether. According to reports, the case has opened a plethora of explosive allegations against Rhea Chakraborty.

On Wednesday, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend took to Instagram handle to share a picture which read, “Truth Wins.” Since the actor’s tragic demise, Ankita has kept her presence low-key on social media.

While Ankita’s friends and colleagues offered support, the post also got the attention of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Commenting on Ankita’s post, Shweta echoed similar feelings and wrote, “God is always with the truth(sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 28, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

Shweta, herself, had shared a picture of her brother from the prayer meet on Instagram. She captioned it, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput (sic).”

View this post on Instagram If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Jul 28, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the actress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Mumbai.

According to a report, by Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty is missing from her residence in Mumbai. This was revealed when the Bihar Police team tried reaching out to the actress but were unable to do so as she wasn’t available there.