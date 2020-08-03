Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on Rakshabandhan day, gets emotional as she shared a collage of priceless memories of their Rakshabandhan celebrations on social media.

Shweta took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a few throwback photographs from their childhood and teenage days where Sushant’s sisters can be seen tying Rakhi on his wrist and feeding him sweets as their mother watches.

“Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… (I love you a lot my Iife and will always do so)… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” Shweta wrote.

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, showered love on the post. “Diiiiiiiii,” she commented, followed by a heart emoji.

Sushant’s eldest sister Neetu Singh, whom he affectionately addressed as ‘Rani di’, also penned an emotional note for him. Written in Hindi, the letter translates to, “Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you.”

“When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren’t here, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to live without you. I never thought I’d see this day — a day without you in it. We learned so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di,” it adds.

Sushant passed away in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence.

While Sushant’s postmortem report defines his death as a suicide, the case is being investigated by both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police.